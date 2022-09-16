Adoption fees waived for pets this weekend at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Local animal lovers who have been waiting for an excuse to acquire a dog or cat need wait no longer, as the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is waiving all fees for pet adoptions this weekend, thanks to a Utah-based nonprofit animal welfare organization.

The shelter's usual fees will not apply for the adoption of animals through Sunday, Sept. 18, as those costs are being paid by the Best Friends Animal Society. Those fees cover the cost of spaying or neutering, the animal's first set of vaccines and microchipping.

This is the third no-cost or low-cost adoption event the shelter has held since June, an indication of how serious the pet overpopulation problem has become across America since the COVID-19 pandemic began to fade.

Stacie Voss, the animal welfare director at the shelter, stated in a news release announcing the no-cost pet adoption event that her facility has been experiencing a lack of space for adult dogs for quite some time.

"We have so many wonderful animals that are waiting for a home, and we're hoping that waiving the adoption fee will get our community excited about adoption," she stated.

Voss said the overcrowding faced by other animal welfare organizations across the country have left her shelter unable to rely on transporting its animals to those other groups, as it has in the past.

"This has created more animals in our care and for longer periods of time," she stated in the release. "In order to keep helping animals in need, we are looking to our community to adopt more than ever. If you're not in a position to adopt and would still like to help, we are always in need of fosters that can help us save lives."

Julie Castle, the CEO of the Best Friends Animal Society, said there is a growing shelter crisis across the country, but the animal welfare community will not just sit by and let pets die.

"In fact, it's quite the opposite," she stated in the release. "We're joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt."

The shelter is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions. Potential adopters can view eligible pets in person at the facility or check them out online by visiting fmtn.org/animalshelter and clicking on the "Adoptions" tab.

Call 505-599-1098 for more information.

