PRC calls special meeting on how utilities are planning to meet future peak demand seasons

FARMINGTON – New Mexico’s power regulators are holding a special open meeting with the state’s utility companies next week to get a picture of how those companies are planning to meet high demand in future peak seasons.

The PRC sent utilities a Notice of Inquiry seeking information on how they were planning for challenges in providing an adequate power supply in a changing energy market often driven by weather emergencies and other crises.

“The Commission is concerned that adverse weather and potential supply shortages could cause a delay in the completion of projects that are expected to provide additional energy resources during the summer in 2023 and 2024, when there might be an increased need for electric capacity,” the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission said in a news release Sept. 15.

The meeting’s agenda will be posted online at https://www.nm-prc.org/nmprc-open-meeting-agenda/

The Special Open Meeting Workshop takes place on Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in Room 207 of the CNM Workforce Training Center, 5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE, in Albuquerque.

Members of the public may also watch online. Go to https://www.nm-prc.org/nmprc-open-meeting-agenda/ for instructions on remote viewing.

The meeting comes as a major provider of power in New Mexico is set to take its last unit offline at the end of the month.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) will attend the meeting, spokesperson Raymond Sandoval said Sept. 15.

The San Juan Generating Station in the Waterflow area is scheduled to close on Sept. 30. Its managers extended its operating life for three months to meet summer electricity demand during hot weather months.

The Farmington Electric Utility System (FEUS) is not regulated by the PRC and, along with the City of Farmington and partner Enchant Energy, seeks to keep that generating station running.

The city is a part owner and estimates that it has $26 million in undepreciated assets tied up in the station, according to FEUS Electric Utility Director Hank Adair.