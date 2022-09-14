Calendar of events

The Serenity Festival takes place Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features live music, workshops, dance, art and DJs. Visit serenityfestival.org for ticket information and a schedule.

The Makers Market takes place from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 15, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Bob Rosebrough, author of "A Place of Thin Veil: Life and Death in Gallup, New Mexico," will deliver a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Heather McGaughey Teen Voices program presents a production of "Godspell" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Animas Valley Mall, 4601 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Call 505-325-0279.

Hearts for Autism Four Corners presents its second annual Light It Up Blue community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes food, fun and information for families, caregivers and community members. Admission is free, but vendors will have goods for sale. Call 505-592-7991.

The Oktoberfest fundraiser presented by the Farmington Museum foundation takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main Street. The event includes beer from the Three Rivers Brewery, food vendors and live music by Die Sechs Polka Dots. Tickets are $35 at the museum gift shop, and admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-599-1174.

A car show takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. Free.

A-Mac & the Height, with special guest Cinematica, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

Aaron Lowden will deliver a lecture on traditional Southwest food systems at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Visitors Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

Trap Baby and Chunx perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locket St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $25.

Live band karaoke with Jose Villareal will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Variety Express performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The San Juan Medical Foundation presents its 42nd annual Walkathon beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the southeast parking lot of the San Juan Regional Medical Center, 801 W. Maple St. in Farmington. The event raises money for the Connelly Hospitality House and the foundation's mission. Free. Call 505-609-6813.

The Holy Grit bicycle tour begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, covering parts of the Old Spanish Trail. Registration ranges from $25 to $60. Call 505-402-3959 or 970-759-2126.

The Farmington Junior Chef Competition will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Scorpion Arena on the Farmington High School campus, 2200 N. Sunset Ave. The event features students from fourth to 12th grade from across the district cooking their favorite recipes and competing for prizes and scholarship opportunities.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The seventh annual Posole Cook-Off presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomfield will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Salmon Park, 301 N. 5th St. in Bloomfield. Admission is $5 for sampling. Call 505-632-0123.

A Painted Pianos festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec. The event includes live music, vendors, artisans and food trucks. Free with food and goods available for purchase. Call 505-517-3156.

Free Museum Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with free admission at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-9829.

The Cars and Canvases fundraiser presented Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event includes a car show, art show, live music, a street art contest and vendors. Free. Call 970-903-5505.

Bells Across America, a Constitution Day and Citizenship Day celebration, will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock by the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Navajo Nation. A bell-ringing ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

A murder mystery dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Call 505-566-1205.

The Mommy & Me Dance takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes dancing, refreshments, a complimentary photo and a small memento. Tickets are $8 each. Call 505-566-2480.

Elks Lodge 1747, 801 Municipal Drive in Farmington, is having an open house and membership drive at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with live music by Julie & and the Boyz, and hamburgers and hot dogs for sale. Admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-325-1747.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

The San Juan College Contest Pow Wow takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3321 or 505-566-3623.

Willow Blue concludes the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Fall Book Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The Four Corners Air Quality Group will hold its annual meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Thursday, Sept. 22, at the San Juan College School of Energy, 5301 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will focus on climate and air quality issues affecting the region. Free. Members of the public are encouraged to participate. Call 505-629-6626.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.