Habitat for Humanity asking for volunteers to sign up to help at downtown fundraiser

The Daily Times staff

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — With their annual fundraiser just days away, officials at Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity still are asking for the help of volunteers in staging the event in downtown Farmington.

The Cars and Canvases fundraiser takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along Main Street throughout downtown. The event features a show of classic cars, an art show, a street art contest and live music.

Hope Tyler, executive director of Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity, said Sept. 12 that she needs a total of 21 volunteers to help run the event, but she had received only 12 commitments on that day. Tyler said volunteers are needed to help direct people where to park and manage a silent auction that is part of the fundraiser.

No specialized skills are necessary, she said, other than a willingness to help. Anyone interested in volunteering can register online at https://signup.com/go/jZqLPBy

Admission is free, but there is a charge for artist vendors and car show entries. All proceeds raised from the event will help the organization build housing for low-income families in San Juan County.

Call 970-903-5505 or visit tresrioshabitat.com for more information.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.