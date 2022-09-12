Oktoberfest fundraiser planned this weekend at Farmington Museum

FARMINGTON — Fans of German music, beer and culture are in for a treat this weekend when the Farmington Museum Foundation presents its third rendition of its Oktoberfest celebration at the museum.

The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the foundation, which supports museum programming and activities, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on the museum grounds, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event was held for the first time in 2019, but it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before returning last year.

Tickets are $35, and admission is limited to those 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased at the museum gift shop and from museum board members.

Foundation board member Julia Thom said the celebration will feature beer from the Three Rivers Brewery, a variety of food vendors and live music by Die Sechs Polka Dots, a polka band made up of Teun Fetz, Karen Mesikapp, Mick Hesse, Don Allen, John Burris and Connie Schulz. Thom noted that, despite their name, traditional Oktoberfest celebrations — which have been centered in Munich, Germany, for more than 200 years — begin in the middle of September each year before concluding early in the following month.

"It's a fun time to sit down outside the museum and listen to music and support the museum," she said.

The first 200 patrons through the gates will receive a free commemorative mug, and everyone will receive their first beer for free, Thom said.

Call 505-599-1174 for more information.

