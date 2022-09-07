Calendar of events

Mike Easterling

The Executive Committee of the San Juan County Democratic Party will meet on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Democratic Party Headquarters, 427 East Main Street, Farmington, NM. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend. For more information email inerlite@sisna.com

The Unison Festival takes place Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in San Juan County. The event features live music, art, dance, workshops and more. Visit unisonfest.com for ticket information.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 8, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

A Night with Erica Nelson, the Awkward Angler, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Offroad Downtown Takeover takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in downtown Farmington. The event includes a 4x4 show, a vendor show, a flex ramp competition and more. Free to spectators. Call 505-609-4649.

The Village Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, as part of the Aztec Pioneer Village concert series at 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-608-0943.

Grupo Ritmo performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Four Corners Memorial Stair Climb takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Ricketts Park, 1300 Vine Ave. in Farmington. Registration is $35. Call 505-599-1430.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The W.E. Rock Nationals take place all day Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Brown Spring Campground in Chokecherry Canyon in the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Tickets are $25 for an adult two-day pass, 15$ for an adult one-day pass, $5 for children ages 8 to 15, free for kids 7 and younger. Call 530-417-5333.

A shadow box with gourd sculpture class led by Lona Warne will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Three Rivers Art Center, 123 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Registration is $135. Call 505-716-7660.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Posse Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Sheriff's Posse Event Center, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes live music, a poker run, games and a Dutch oven cookoff. Free. Call 505-793-4697.

Dining with the Dead takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event includes historical re-enactors and a barbecue dinner. Tickets are $30 at Howard's Cleaners and the Artifacts Gallery. Call 505-860-5165.

Chokecherry Jam continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is invited, but visitors are asked to RSVP at inerlite@sisna.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

