Festivals, 4x4s and more await as fall events come to the Four Corners region

FARMINGTON − The Totah Festival last weekend was just the beginning of a full fall schedule in the Four Corners region. Things will get loud in the Glade Run Recreation Area next weekend because Farmington is hosting the W.E. Rock Grand Nationals at Chokecherry Canyon.

September will also feature a balloon rally and the Southwest Apple Fest, and more events are planned the first week of October when the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival, the Road Apple Rally and the Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s Chile in October-fest happen on the same day.

Coming right up is the 4 Corners 4x4 Week and its Offroad Downtown Takeover, a precursor to the 2022 W.E. Rock Grand Nationals competitions at Brown Springs in Chokecherry Canyon Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Admission costs $25 for an adult 2-day pass, $15 for a 1-day pass and $5 for ages 8-15. Children 7 and under have free admission.

"Competitors must finish four courses on Saturday and another four courses Sunday,” the website said. “The best professionals will move into the Shootout course on Sunday afternoon to determine who the winners of the weekend are.”

Competitors are supposed to finish the courses in 10 minutes or less. Go to https://farmingtonnm.org/events/we-rock-nationals for more information and a link to buy tickets.

People can get a close look at these extreme sport vehicles and more on Sept. 9, when the Offroad Downtown Takeover sponsored by the Cliffhangers 4x4 Club comes to the historic downtown district from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Come for the fun, meet the 2022 competitors, watch the flex ramp comp, take part in the 4x4 Show, and join the raffle for the chance to win some epic gear,” the farmingtonnm.org website said. While watching the event is free, there is a cost for entering the 4X4 show.

“The cost to enter the 4x4 Show is $15 and $10 to compete in the Flex Ramp Competition,” the website said. Registration and staging takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and that event starts at 6 p.m.

Anyone who needs more information is asked to message event organizers at cliffhangers4x4club@gmail.com with questions or text 505-609-4649.

The City of Farmington is planning a more airy event Sept. 23-25 when the Four Corners Balloon Rally takes off from Farmington Lake. It will feature two evening balloon glows and concerts at two venues, plus early-morning balloon launches from Lake Farmington.

The festival, which picks up where the Farmington Invitational Balloon Festival left off in the early 2000s, takes place from Sept. 23-25, the city announced Aug. 30 in a news release. Go to FourCornersBalloonRally.com for more details.On Sept. 29 Farmington's Southwest Apple Fest returns to the historic downtown district from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.|

“This special event celebrates our thriving art scene and unique history with apples via a family-friendly festival in Historic Downtown,” the website states. “Join the fun at the Sept. 29th Makers Market and September 30th Art Walk.”

Other upcoming events spill into October with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s Chile in October-fest planned for Oct. 1. Chile experts will compete for their titles from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. downtown in Orchard Plaza.

Also on Oct. 1 the Road Apple Rally brings mountain bikers to the trails at Lions Wilderness Park in Farmington to compete in the annual in the venerable Road Apple Rally.

“The Road Apple Rally is a favorite for professional and new riders and is celebrating 41 years of racing this year,” the website stated.

The race has a 15- and 30-mile loop so participants can pick their course. Registration information is available at 505-599-1184.

Sports of a very different kind are also happening in Aztec at Riverside Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 when the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival bring a bit of the Scottish Highlands to the Four Corners. There will be traditional competitions and unique vendor and food booths. Admission is $20 for the weekend with student, senior and military discounts available. Children 12 and under are free.