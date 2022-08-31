Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 1, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Suicide Silence, with special guests Cane Hill and Under Exile, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Admission is limited to those 21 and older. Ticket information can be found at holdmyticket.com.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Treasure Island" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues Sept. 1-3. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-326-2839.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A demonstration of shop equipment takes place at noon Friday, Sept. 2, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

An opening reception for artists Patrice DeLorenzo, Fran Mayfield and Kathy Myrick and their "A Symphony of Color" exhibition will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the San Juan College Fine Arts Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through Sept. 23. Call 505-566-3464.

The First Fridays Market takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. The event features local vendors and live music.

The Isidoro Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at Dino's Hideaway Bar, 405 County Road 390 in Farmington. Call 505-632-5132.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Lightning Rock Country Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Wooden Nickel Bar, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Totah Festival Run the River 5k Run/Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Berg Park in Farmington. Registration is $20. Visit totahfestival.org to sign up.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The 33rd annual Totah Festival & Indian Market runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174 or visit totahfestival.org for more information.

Gypsyfire continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Four Corners 4x4 Week Fall Crawl presented by the Cliffhangers Four Wheel Drive Club takes place all day Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Thursday, Sept. 8, at Chokecherry Canyon and Largo Canyon in the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Registration ranges from $55 to $85. Call 505-716-0269.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-326-7602.

A Medicare workshop led by Delaine Charlie will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-979-8719.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Snacks are provided. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.