San Juan County's COVID cases up 11.2%; New Mexico cases fall 8.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New Mexico reported 3,714 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 4,068 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In New Mexico, 52 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 35 people were reported dead.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.8% from the week before, with 654,873 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.57% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 287 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 258 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 46,746 cases and 819 deaths.

â€‹ Across New Mexico, cases fell in 19 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 1,039 cases from 1,190 a week earlier; in Doña Ana County, with 347 cases from 470; and in Lea County, with 150 cases from 254. â€‹

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Roosevelt County with 470 cases per 100,000 per week; McKinley County with 409; and Grant County with 241. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,039 cases; Doña Ana County, with 347 cases; and McKinley County, with 292. Weekly case counts rose in 12 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in McKinley, Roosevelt and San Juan counties.

A total of 609,204 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,399 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 94,190,979 people have tested positive and 1,043,840 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 28. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 187

The week before that: 324

Four weeks ago: 418

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 66,008

The week before that: 66,216

Four weeks ago: 72,118

Hospitals in 20 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 25 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

