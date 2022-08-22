San Juan County's COVID cases fall 20.1%; New Mexico cases plummet 15.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,068 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 4,823 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.2% from the week before, with 707,345 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 258 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 323 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 46,459 cases and 819 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Doña Ana County, with 470 cases from 677 a week earlier; in Bernalillo County, with 1,190 cases from 1,342; and in McKinley County, with 204 cases from 313. â€‹

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus casesâ€‹

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lea County, with 357 cases per 100,000 per week; McKinley County with 286; and Guadalupe County with 256. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,190 cases; Doña Ana County, with 470 cases; and Sandoval County, with 298. Weekly case counts rose in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Otero, Lea and Torrance counties.

â€‹

In New Mexico, â€‹ 35 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 30 people were reported dead.

A total of 605,490 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,347 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 93,641,944 people have tested positive and 1,041,149 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 21. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 335

The week before that: 417

Four weeks ago: 455

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 68,647

The week before that: 69,679

Four weeks ago: 73,529

Hospitals in 14 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 19 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 20 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.