Aztec Ruins offers tour of unexcavated great house Aug. 27

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Officials at Aztec Ruins National Monument are offering a handful of visitors a rare chance to take part in a ranger-led tour of an unexcavated structure later this month that normally is closed to protect its fragile archaeological resources.

The tour will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and will cover the Aztec East great house. According to a news release, participants will be walking approximately a half mile over uneven surfaces during the tour, which is expected to last an hour to 90 minutes.

They are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes and bring plenty of water and sun protection. Food is not allowed on the trail.

A space on the tour can be reserved by calling 505-334-6174. The tour is limited to the first 15 people who sign up.

The tour is one of several that officials have offered over the last year covering areas of the park that normally are not open to the public.

