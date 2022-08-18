Boil water advisory lifted for Lee Hammond Water System

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — State officials have lifted a boil water advisory that was issued earlier this month for several hundred residents served by the Lee Hammond Water System south and southwest of Bloomfield.

The Drinking Water Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department announced in a news release issued Aug. 17 that the Lee Hammond Water System had met the requirements to lift the boil water advisory issued on Aug. 5 after E. coli contamination was confirmed in the system's drinking water.

The advisory applied only to the 427 users of the system who live east of U.S. Highway 550 and south of the San Juan River. It did not apply to users of other parts of the water system or users of any other water systems in the area.

According to the news release, Drinking Water Bureau personnel provided compliance oversight to the system throughout the advisory, and later samples collected from the water system tested negative for bacteriological contamination.

State officials said the water system has completed a required assessment and will be required to maintain a regular monitoring schedule to test the distribution system for the presence of total coliform and E. coli.

Call 505-469-7457 for more information.

