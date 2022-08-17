Calendar of events: Fly fishing, live music on tap in San Juan County this week

The Four Corners Christian Celebration will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Tico Time River Resort, a quarter mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features live music, speakers, services, yoga and a kids corner. Visit fourcornerschristiancelebration.com for ticket information.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 18 to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and about two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company presents its production of "Annie!" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The production continues Aug. 18-21. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1184 for tickets.

A meeting of the San Juan County Democratic Party's Executive Committee will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at party headquarters, 427 E. Main St., with a general meeting to follow. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend both meetings. For more information, email inerlite@sisna.com.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The San Juan River Bi-Fly Tournament takes place all day Friday, Aug. 19 in Navajo Dam. The catch-and-release tournament is a fundraiser for the Four Corners Home for Children and includes the chance to catch tagged fish worth $25,000. Registration is $600 and includes meals. Call 505-325-0255.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Terry Rickard at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a glowforge laser engraver takes place at noon Friday, Aug. 19 at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Famington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

Jokers Wild performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy karaoke will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

The Rockin' Horse Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

Fate's Highway performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday Aug. 20 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Nina Sasaki and Dave Oz continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

A furry friend contest will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. The event features several categories, prizes for the winners and treats for all entrants.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

The Wine & Shine Classic Car Show takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Live music will be provided by Black Velvet, Jose Villareal and Ryan Woodard. Call 505-632-0879.

Steady Flow and Fallen Walls perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

A career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

