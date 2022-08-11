Calendar of events

The San Juan County Fair continues Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Call 505-324-5571.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 11, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Girls Night Out, a male dance revue, will be featured at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337 for ticket information.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company presents its production of "Annie!" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The production continues Aug. 18-21. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1184 for tickets.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by the Shawn Arrington Blues Band at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of an epilog laser engraver takes place at noon Friday, Aug. 12, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new San Juan College student housing center will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the corner of Sunrise Parkway and Education Drive on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will include tours, live music and refreshments. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/housing for more information.

Lone Pinon performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the Pioneer Village at the Aztec Museum, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Entry is via the gate on Park Avenue on the west side of the complex. Call 505-334-9829.

The lecture series at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec, will continue at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with a presentation on "Trekking the Land of the Matriarch" by Navajo poet and artist Venaya Yazzie. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

The This Time Around Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Mark Wills performs a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the open air pavilion at McGee Park, 41 County Road 6668, during the San Juan County Fair. Admission is free with paid fair admission. Call 505-324-5571.

DJ karaoke starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

Jokers Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Theodore will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington. Bruce Black Sr. will serve as the keynote speaker.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, under the porte cochere at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

Chokecherry Jam continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Fenders II performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Cover is $10. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Thompson Square performs a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the open air pavilion at McGee Park, 41 County Road 6668, during the San Juan County Fair. Admission is free with paid fair admission. Call 505-324-5571.

Jack Ellis continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Chef Bernie's Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. All registered Democrats are welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

