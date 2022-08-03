Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 4, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Four Corners Jam Festival takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, through midnight, Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com for ticket information.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Movie Night returns at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, to Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St., with a free screening of "A Bug's Life." Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Jose Villareal at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a Roland large-format cutter and printer takes place at noon Friday, Aug. 5, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

The San Juan County Fair Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on Main Street through downtown Farmington. Visit sanjuancountyfair.net.

The First Friday Market takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. The event includes vendors and live music. Free.

DJ Super Star performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St., with a free screening of "A Bug's Life." Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Brandon Saiz performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Back to School Bash takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes games, food and prizes. Admission is a donation of school supplies. Call 505-325-3541.

Neighborfest, a fundraiser for the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation, takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes live music by Desert Thunder and Black Velvet, as well as family activities. Tickets are $25. Call 505-325-8231.

Mark Smith continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Cowboy Karaoke with Justin Hogue will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

The Sandstoners perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at VFW Post 2182, 5641 Bloomfield Highway in Farmington. Call 505-327-2182.

Zak Webb performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Pete Giuliani continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The San Juan County Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors. Call 505-325-5415.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The San Juan County Dem Dames, a casual gathering of women who share Democratic values, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is invited, but guests are asked to RSVP to inerlite@sisna before Sunday, Aug. 7.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.