San Juan County's COVID new cases flat; New Mexico cases holding steady

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMIGNTON — New Mexico reported 6,637 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 6,821 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 503 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 522 cases and 16 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 45,530 cases and 812 deaths.â€‹

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Roosevelt County with 535 cases per 100,000 per week; McKinley County with 499; and San Juan County with 406. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,856 cases; Doña Ana County, with 804 cases; and San Juan County, with 503. Weekly case counts rose in 14 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Eddy, Santa Fe and McKinley counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

â€‹ Across New Mexico, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 1,856 cases from 1,997 a week earlier; in Sandoval County, with 449 cases from 516; and in Lea County, with 238 cases from 270. â€‹

In New Mexico, â€‹ 55 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 135 people were reported dead.

A total of 591,041 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,246 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 440

The week before that: 455

Four weeks ago: 429

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,143

The week before that: 73,476

Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.