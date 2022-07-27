Calendar of events

The Connie Mack World Series continues throughSaturday, July 3,0 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Bloomfield Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, to discuss Sofia Segovia's "The Murmur of Bees." Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 28, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Badly Bent performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center Events Room, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

"The Pirates of Penzance," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit fmtn.org or call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Movie Night takes place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of "The Goonies." Vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

The San Juan College Meltdown at Berg Park Disc Golf Tournament takes place all day Friday, July 29, at the Animas River Walk in Berg Park, 2100 River Road in Farmington. Registration ranges from $25 to $75. Call 505-354-0065.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Grant and Randy at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a wood shop equipment takes place at noon Friday, July 29, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

Ryan and Natalie perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Cottonwood Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free performance by Frederick Aragon in the north courtyard. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

The Outdoor Movie Night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, in Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Concessions will be available for purchase. Call 505-566-3403.

The Four Corners Open, a presentation of the New Mexico Chess Organization, will be held all day Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31 at The Landing at Riverstone Church, 810 N. Buena Vista Ave. in Farmington. Entry fees are $20 and $40. Call 505-486-1197.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Grant and Randy continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

Twisted Rebel performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Hunks, the Perfect Girls Night Out will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Stingray Lounge at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Call 505-566-1200.

Robert Webster continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

A summer reading program foam party will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Action Team meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-326-7602.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.