Calendar of events

The Connie Mack World Series takes place from Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 30, at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Lunch and Learn series presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce continues at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, with Michael Sage of the New Mexico Council of Governments delivering a presentation on the revolving loan program for small businesses at chamber headquarters, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 21, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Craft Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the north courtyard at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session devoted to creating hanging wooden signs. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

"The Pirates of Penzance," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show continues throughout July. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit fmtn.org or call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Movie Night takes place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of "The Sandlot." Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

The 29th annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington and Bloomfield Golf Tournament take place all day Friday, July 22, at the Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. Registration is $200 and includes food. Call 314-719-9327.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce takes place at 8 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Main Street Grinds, 220 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Jose Villareal at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a 3D filament and 3D resin printer takes place at noon Friday, July 22, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

Ryan and Natalie perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Renegade Rodeo Tour stops at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the McGee Park Coliseum, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, and free for kids 6 and younger. Call 505-240-0736.

Live band karaoke with Jose Villareal takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Timmy Tunes karaoke will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-493-8524.

Red Shadow performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The San Juan College Summer Band continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

The Native American Comedy Jam featuring Donovan Archambault, Tonia Jo Hall, Kasy Nicholson and Tatanka Means with host Ashley Callingbull and musical guest Spur Pourier takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $30 and $60. Call 505-599-1148.

Wild Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Reeder and Spencer continue the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

A mural unveiling will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, by 100% San Juan County at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Visit 100nm.org/sanjuan/.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 27, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the north amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Snacks are provided. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

