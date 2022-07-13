Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 14, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

"The Pirates of Penzance," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show continues throughout July. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit fmtn.org or call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Summer Front Porch Party and Carnival takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event features games, prizes and activities. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Julie and the Boyz at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a glowforce laser engraver takes place at noon Friday, July 15, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

Mark Smith performs at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Jokers Wild performs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Magic Beans and Pherkad perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-326-2337.

The Silver Country Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Lightning Rock Country Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at the Wooden Nickel Bar, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The San Juan Quilt Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. A potluck lunch will be served.

The American Indian Cultural Arts Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event features the Oak Canyon Dancers from Jemez Pueblo and more than 20 artists from pueblos and reservations across New Mexico. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

A silk-dyeing class will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Three Rivers Arts Center and Gallery, 123 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Registration is $35. Call 505-716-7660.

The Aztec Chamber of Commerce Gala takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in downtown Aztec. The event includes live music by Julie and the Boyz, a silent auction, door prizes, and dinner and drinks for top tier chamber sponsors.

The San Juan County Historical Society presents the debut screening of the documentary film "RAMBO of the Carracas Mesa: A History of the Jicarilla Mustangs and Mustangers" by Laura Harper at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students and members of the military with proceeds benefiting the historical society. They can be purchased at the Civic Center box office or online at fmtn.org/shows.

The Fetz X-tet continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Holy Ground performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Rob Webster performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Women Next Door burlesque show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call 505-436-2657.

Mark Smith continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Taco Bell Jr. Classic Nine-Hole Golf Tournament takes place at 8 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Civitan Golf Course, 2200 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Registration is $10. The event is open to golfers age 7 to 16. Call 505-334-4291.

The Aztec Quilting Bee will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center Complex, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Chef Bernie's Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington, to hear guest speaker Gabbie Gonzalez, regional field director for the Democratic Party of New Mexico. All interested Democrats are encouraged to attend. Call 505-459-8483.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the north amphitheater with a free screening of "Star Wars: A New Hope." Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2204.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 20, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

