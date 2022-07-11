Animal shelter holding another low-cost adoption even throughout July

FARMINGTON − For the second time in less than a month, the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is holding a low-cost adoption event to help find some of the facility's animals find a new home.

The shelter, located at 133 Browning Parkway in Farmington, is one of 250 such facilities across the country taking part in the "Empty the Shelters" summer national event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. During the event, which runs through July 31, adoption fees have been reduced to $10.

More than 100 animals were adopted from the shelter in June when the Farmington Regional Animals Shelter Foundation Inc. held a low-cost adoption event of its own. But Stacie Voss, the animal welfare director at the shelter, said the facility already was filling up again rapidly as soon as that event ended, with the shelter receiving 37 animals in just one day.

"We are right back to being full," she said on June 23.

The situation in Farmington apparently reflects the national state of affairs. According to a news release from the BISSELL Foundation, many shelters across the country are in crisis because of the burgeoning population of unwanted pets. This low-cost adoption event sponsored by the organization is the longest-running such event in its history as animal welfare advocates try to make a dent in the number of animals restricted to shelters across the United States.

"Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding," BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell states in the news release. "With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. 'Empty the Shelters' is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives."

The $10 adoption fee includes spaying or neutering, the animal's first set of vaccines, excluding rabies, and microchipping, according to the shelter's website.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation last sponsored a low-cost adoption event in Farmington in December 2021. That 12-day event, during which pets were available for a $20 adoption fee, saw 160 animals find a new home.

Visit fmtn.org to learn more about animals available for adoption or call 505-599-1098.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.