San Juan County's COVID new cases flat; New Mexico cases fall 3.6%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 6,188 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.6% from the previous week. The previous week had 6,419 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked eighth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

San Juan County reported 572 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 563 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 43,985 cases and 785 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 15 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 1,886 cases from 2,206 a week earlier; in Sandoval County, with 409 cases from 501; and in Rio Arriba County, with 91 cases from 178.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Los Alamos County with 682 cases per 100,000 per week; San Juan County with 461; and Lincoln County with 414. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,886 cases; Doña Ana County, with 619 cases; and San Juan County, with 572. Weekly case counts rose in 18 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Chaves, Doña Ana and Lea counties.

In New Mexico, 17 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 41 people were reported dead.

A total of 570,866 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,963 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.82% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 398

The week before that: 428

Four weeks ago: 324

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 69,400

The week before that: 63,341

Four weeks ago: 57,327

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.