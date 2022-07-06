See the latest COVID vaccine, case updates in San Juan County and Navajo Nation: July 2022

Welcome to the July 2022 edition of the Farmington Daily Times' daily COVID-19 news and stats blog.

Daily updates are below, short news items about the pandemic will appear on the top of this blog.

Where can you get a free COVID vaccine in Farmington and San Juan County?

The San Juan County Public Health Office continues to hold clinics to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 years old and up.

To register for vaccinations go to vaccinenm.org.

Parents can use the website to schedule appointments for their dependents by logging into the parent profile. They also need to approve the electronic consent before arriving to the clinic site.

Scheduling your appointment at vaccinenm.org is recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted based on remaining available doses.

For help with registration, call 1-855-600-3453. Additional appointment times may become available.

Shiprock hospital offers COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines are available weekdays at the drive-up vaccine trailer at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The hospital continues to provide primary vaccines, first booster shots and second booster shots based on current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Ages 5-11 should have two doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least three weeks apart and one COVID-19 booster dose at least five months after second primary dose.

Ages 12-17 should have two primary doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and one COVID-19 booster dose at least five months after second primary dose.

Ages 18+ should complete primary series (two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine), followed by one COVID-19 booster shot (five months after Pfizer or Moderna or two months after J&J).

Ages 50+ can choose to receive a second COVID-19 booster at least four months after their first COVID-19 booster.

Ages 12 and older who have weakened immune systems due to illness or medications can choose to get a second COVID-19 booster, four months after their first one.

COVID-19 Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

1-855-600-3453 Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

1-833-551-0518 Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19 Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 1-928-871-7014

1-928-871-7014 State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Note: The New Mexico Department of Health no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekends, so counts released on Mondays will contain figures for a three-day reporting period. In February, the Navajo Department of Health adjusted when they release new case reports for the Navajo Nation from daily to weekdays only.

COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, July 6

4 p.m.: New Mexico health officials reported 621 new cases of COVID-19 on July 6 and seven more pandemic-related deaths.

San Juan County, which has seen 43,744 cases and 784 pandemic-related deaths since the pandemic began, added 93 new cases on July 6 and reported no new pandemic-related deaths.

Hospitalization numbers rose slightly Wednesday compared to the day before. There were 185 people under treatment for COVID-19 on July 6, 15 of those patients requiring a ventilator.

Statewide there have been 568,434 cases recorded since March 2020 by the New Mexico Department of Health and 7,957 pandemic-related deaths.

COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, July 5

State health officials reported 3,132 new cases of COVID-19 over the Fourth of July holiday weekend reporting period, and four more pandemic-related deaths.

The count began July 2 and ended July 5. The number averages out to 783 cases per day during that period.

San Juan County has seen 43,651 cases since March of 2020 and added one death over the holiday weekend for a total of 784.

Statewide New Mexico has counted 567,816 cases and recorded 7,950 pandemic-related deaths since March of 2020.

There were 174 people being treated in New Mexico hospitals on July 5 due to COVID-19 infections, 19 of whom required a ventilator.

