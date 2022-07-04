San Juan County's COVID cases fall 14%; New Mexico cases fall 3.4%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 6,419 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. The previous week had 6,645 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.8% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 563 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 655 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 43,413 cases and 783 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 2,206 cases from 2,475 a week earlier; in San Juan County, with 563 cases from 655; and in Santa Fe County, with 517 cases from 594.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 504 cases per 100,000 per week; San Miguel County with 491; and Los Alamos County with 475. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 2,206 cases; San Juan County, with 563 cases; and Doña Ana County, with 524. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lea, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties.

In New Mexico, 41 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 22 people were reported dead.

A total of 564,678 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,946 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 417

The week before that: 437

Four weeks ago: 396

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 65,244

The week before that: 61,335

Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.