San Juan County's COVID cases fall 9.2%; New Mexico cases up 8.2%

FARMINGTON − New coronavirus cases increased 8.2% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 6,747 cases. The previous week had 6,238 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 377 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 415 cases and 14 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 42,195 cases and 782 deaths.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Los Alamos County with 847 cases per 100,000 per week; Grant County with 696; and McKinley County with 589. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 2,426 cases; Santa Fe County, with 617 cases; and Sandoval County, with 606. Weekly case counts rose in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in McKinley, Otero and Grant counties.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 25 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 2,426 cases from 2,798 a week earlier; in Santa Fe County, with 617 cases from 782; and in Los Alamos County, with 164 cases from 224.

In New Mexico, 10 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 48 people were reported dead.

A total of 551,614 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,883 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.92% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 416

The week before that: 324

Four weeks ago: 373

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,526

The week before that: 57,395

Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.