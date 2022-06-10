Bloomfield man among two fatalities in Bernalillo County rollover crash on I-25

A staff and wire report

FARMINGTON – A Bloomfield resident was among two people who died in a Bernalillo County hospital from injuries incurred during a rollover crash that happened June 6 on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police said in a news release.

Passenger Christopher Lee Caseman, 29, of Bloomfield, and driver Karla Yvette Tenorio, 29, of Santo Domingo Pueblo, were both ejected during the crash.

They were taken to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, where Tenorio died from her injuries. Caseman died there on June 7.

“The initial investigation indicates a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV, with two occupants, was traveling south on Interstate 25,” a news release form the New Mexico State Police said. “For unknown reasons, when the Durango entered a curved portion of the roadway, it struck a concrete barrier and rolled.”

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. June 6 near milepost 223.

Police said alcohol was not a factor and seatbelts had not been properly used by either of the vehicle’s occupants.

New Mexico State Police investigators, including the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit, are investigating the cause of the crash, the news release said.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e