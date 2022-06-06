San Juan County's new COVID-19 cases remain flat; New Mexico cases up 5.1%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases increased 5.1% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 4,762 cases. The previous week had 4,531 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 163 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 162 cases and seven deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 41,403 cases and 769 deaths.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 433 cases per 100,000 per week; Los Alamos County with 351; and Harding County with 320. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,546 cases; Santa Fe County, with 437 cases; and Sandoval County, with 341. Weekly case counts rose in eight counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Grant, Curry and Sierra counties.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Doña Ana County, with 214 cases from 442 a week earlier; in Bernalillo County, with 1,546 cases from 1,716; and in Sandoval County, with 341 cases from 466.

In New Mexico, 47 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 103 people were reported dead.

A total of 538,629 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,825 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.62% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 406

The week before that: 370

Four weeks ago: 301

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,022

The week before that: 55,117

Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.