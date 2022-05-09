San Juan County's COVID cases up 5.9%; New Mexico cases surge 22.9%

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 22.9% as 1,611 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,311 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 32nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 54 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 51 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,882 cases and 752 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 12 counties, with the best declines in McKinley County, with 25 cases from 37 a week earlier; in Cibola County, with 42 cases from 50; and in Rio Arriba County, with 45 cases from 52.

In New Mexico, 57 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 57 people were reported dead.

A total of 523,940 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,556 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,863,725 people have tested positive and 997,526 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 33.2% from the week before, with 501,037 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.32% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca County with 343 cases per 100,000 per week; Los Alamos County with 196; and Cibola County with 157. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 667 cases; Santa Fe County, with 189 cases; and Doña Ana County, with 157. Weekly case counts rose in 18 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Otero and Doña Ana counties.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New Mexico reported administering another 22,940 vaccine doses, including 4,332 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 25,827 vaccine doses, including 4,189 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,946,642 total doses.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 293

The week before that: 292

Four weeks ago: 268

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 45,875

The week before that: 42,092

Four weeks ago: 37,354

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

