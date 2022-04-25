San Juan County's COVID cases up 22.2%; New Mexico cases surge 32.8%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 32.8% as 1,185 cases were reported. The previous week had 892 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 28th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 33 cases, a more than 22 percent case increase, and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 27 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,777 cases and 745 deaths.

In New Mexico, 32 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 50 people were reported dead.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cibola County with 161 cases per 100,000 per week; Los Alamos County with 155; and Santa Fe County with 110. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 414 cases; Santa Fe County, with 165 cases; and Sandoval County, with 121. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Doña Ana counties.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 57.1% from the week before, with 351,599 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.34% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 27,073 vaccine doses, including 4,447 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 28,781 vaccine doses, including 4,480 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,918,067 total doses.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in McKinley County, with 35 cases from 57 a week earlier; in Otero County, with 6 cases from 25; and in Curry County, with 45 cases from 54.

A total of 521,018 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,442 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,984,914 people have tested positive and 991,254 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 305

The week before that: 287

Four weeks ago: 326

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 40,571

The week before that: 37,500

Four weeks ago: 39,316

Hospitals in 37 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

