San Juan County's COVID-19 cases fall 42.6%; New Mexico cases fall 9.9%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 892 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.9% from the previous week. The previous week had 990 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 27 cases and zero deaths in the latest week, a 42.6% decline. A week earlier, it had reported 47 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,744 cases and 744 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Doña Ana County, with 52 cases from 189 a week earlier; in San Juan County, with 27 cases from 47; and in Hidalgo County, with 0 cases from 10.

In New Mexico, 50 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 81 people were reported dead.

A total of 519,833 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,410 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.39% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 8th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 28,781 vaccine doses, including 4,480 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 27,433 vaccine doses, including 4,102 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,890,994 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Curry County with 110 cases per 100,000 per week; Cibola County with 101; and McKinley County with 80. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 306 cases; Santa Fe County, with 86 cases; and Sandoval County, with 79. Weekly case counts rose in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Curry, Sandoval and Bernalillo counties.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 287

The week before that: 268

Four weeks ago: 333

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,545

The week before that: 37,371

Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

