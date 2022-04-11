San Juan County's COVID cases drop 45.3%; New Mexico cases surge 32.9%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 32.9% as 990 cases were reported. The previous week had 745 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 47 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 86 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,717 cases and 744 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in San Juan County, with 47 cases from 86 a week earlier; in Valencia County, with 20 cases from 28; and in Sandoval County, with 54 cases from 61.

More:People 50 and older are eligible for a second COVID booster. Who should get one?

In New Mexico, 81 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 73 people were reported dead.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hidalgo County with 238 cases per 100,000 per week; Catron County with 142; and Cibola County with 116. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 285 cases; Dona Ana County, with 189 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 91. Weekly case counts rose in 23 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dona Ana, Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.41% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 27,433 vaccine doses, including 4,102 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 16,086 vaccine doses, including 3,476 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,862,213 total doses.

A total of 518,941 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,360 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 273

The week before that: 305

Four weeks ago: 351

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,444

The week before that: 37,242

Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.