San Juan County's COVID cases fall 6.5%; New Mexico cases plummet 28%

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 745 new cases. That's down 28% from the previous week's tally of 1,035 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 31st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 86 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 92 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,670 cases and 741 deaths.

More:Why do some people seem unable to catch COVID? Scientists are looking for answers.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 234 cases; San Juan County, with 86 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 69. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Taos, Curry and Otero counties.

In New Mexico, 73 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 61 people were reported dead.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 234 cases from 319 a week earlier; in Dona Ana County, with 48 cases from 117; and in Sandoval County, with 61 cases from 88.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 86.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 16,086 vaccine doses, including 3,476 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 12,294 vaccine doses, including 3,634 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,834,780 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harding County with 320 cases per 100,000 per week; San Miguel County with 73; and Guadalupe County with 70. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

A total of 517,951 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,279 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.38% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 314

The week before that: 326

Four weeks ago: 422

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,524

The week before that: 39,307

Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.