SASSY run in downtown Farmington raises money for sexual assault services

FARMINGTON — More than 60 runners participated in the 11th annual SASSY Tortoise & Hare Run in downtown Farmington on Saturday morning, an event organized by the Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico to raise money and awareness of sexual assault victims in the region.

In addition to the 5K and 10K runs, participants also took part in 1 mile "Stroller Rolls" and walks. More than 100 people took part in all the events, with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Organizers from the event estimated that more than $11,000 was raised by the event.

Winning the 5K event were Brandon Todacheene in the men's division, followed by German Martinez and Lowell Gould. Rainy Hardy won the women's 5K race ahead of Melissa Vigil and Naomi Benally.

In the 10K race, Anthony Kady won the men's division ahead of Adrian Smith and Randy Dodge, while Patricia Simpson took first place in the women's race.

For more information about the event, check out the organization's website, and at runningguru.com.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.