Farmington bars and breweries wary of yet unknown impacts from legal cannabis sales

FARMINGTON — Bars and breweries in Farmington are preparing for new challenges with the arrival of the cannabis industry, with some worried that the availability of retail cannabis will cut into sales of beer and liquor.

The April 1 start date for state-regulated retail cannabis sales in the state of New Mexico will likely have a tremendous impact on people and businesses across the state. But places that serve alcohol face the challenge of evaluating more customers who may be under the influence of cannabis and who are also seeking alcohol.

While the use of cannabis isn't new, with recreational sales available just over the Colorado border and a strong local trade in medical cannabis, legalization creates a new market for the drug.

"Let's face it, it's easier and less consequential for someone to buy some weed, go home and not run the risk of being outside to have liquor or beer," said Brandon Beard, co-owner of Lauter Haus Brewing Company. "There's not this stigma anymore of someone to go out and buy it and go home and do it."

While the arrival of recreational cannabis sales may have implications for existing bars and restaurants trying to compete with or work in conjunction with this new enterprise, a 2019 study at least gives an indication of how things may progress.

The study published by the Distilled Spirits Council showed per capita beer sales declined between -2.3 to -3.6 percent in states like Colorado, Oregon and Washington, which are among the states where the legal purchase of cannabis has existed the longest.

The numbers found in the study were a little less off-putting when it comes to wine or alcohol sales. The study showed mixed results when it came to those same states, with wine sales up 3.2 percent in Colorado, but down 3.1 percent in Washington.

Following the national trend, per capita alcohol sales were up 1.7 percent in Colorado, but slightly down in Washington and Oregon.

The commingling of beer and alcohol products with cannabis will also force some bars and breweries to be more aware of current law restricting sales to individuals who may be intoxicated or show signs of inebriation.

"Like any other establishment, we have ways of seeing inebriation and we're trained to look for those things," Beard said. "We'll use the exact same methods before determining whether that person gets service."

State law versus the local ordinance

According to Farmington's cannabis ordinance, Sections 2.4.67 through 2.4.72,of the Unified Development Code, public cannabis consumption areas "Are not permitted within the City of Farmington."

The ordinance is designed to encourage use of the drug in private residences and definitely not in parks or public areas, Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown told the Daily Times.

Farmington police officers plan to press an educational campaign for any violators using marijuana in parks or other public areas rather than hauling people off to the hoosegow, Police Chief Steve Hebbe told the Daily Times on March 28.

The new state law law does provide for some places to be a public lounge of sorts, if allowed locally, where people can come together to enjoy cannabis, but alcohol cannot be served at those establishments. These “cannabis consumption areas” will be licensed by the state for a fee.

Marijuana consumption could also be allowed in designated hotel rooms, casinos, cigar bars and tobacco stores. In other public places, marijuana consumption will be treated much like alcohol or cigarettes under general state guidelines.

In short, individual business owners must thread this patchwork of state and local laws and be vigilant.

"It's one of those things where you're not going to be able to watch everybody," Beard said. "Marijuana has come so far with the vape pens, edibles, there's anything and everything that you're not going to be able to regulate it the way you'd want to."

Starting at midnight on April 1, all adults 21-years-old and up will be allowed to buy up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana at retail outlets throughout the state.

According to a recent story in the U.S. News and World Report, the economic impact on legalized cannabis sales for the state of New Mexico figures to be enormous. By some estimates, state and local tax income from recreational cannabis will surpass $45 million annually within three years. A two-thirds share goes to the state general fund, with one-third for local governments.

Cannabis is not a new thing in Farmington

The location of such establishments may or may not have an impact as well on bars and breweries across town, as dispensaries will be opening this spring in a variety of locations.

And while several shops are already scheduled to begin sales this week, the likelihood of more businesses opening around town is seen as mainly having a positive impact for the local economy.

"The realistic thing is, we should have had these places around for a long time," said John Silva, owner of Three Rivers Eatery and Brewhouse, as well as the adjoining distillery, pizzeria and taproom. "I don't see it having a negative impact on us at all, since everyone I know who wants to buy it has been going to Colorado anyway."

For proprietors of bars and breweries, the trick will be in knowing which customers to serve and which cannot be served, as well as keeping people from doing harm to themselves or to others outside their establishments.

"It's going to be important for us to be watching for signs of intoxication on all fronts," Silva said. "But it's hard to watch everyone, and not everyone has the same capacity to handle certain things. You could be outside drinking all day and not show signs, but take one hit and 20 minutes later, you're done."

If cannabis is affecting your driving, much like it would with alcohol, police officers can arrest for public intoxication or impaired driving.

“We’re going to be looking for impaired drivers under any substance, just like we are now,” said New Mexico State Police Captain Micah Doering. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any of the other myriad of substances that, when put into the human body, renders that person incapable of operating safely, that’s where our focus will continue to be and nothing has changed in the enforcement aspect of that.”

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.