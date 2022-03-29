San Juan County's COVID cases up 55.9%; New Mexico cases holding steady

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 1,035 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, up from 1,007 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 92 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 59 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,584 cases and 739 deaths.

In New Mexico, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 95 people were reported dead.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 319 cases from 358 a week earlier; in Santa Fe County, with 93 cases from 116; and in Rio Arriba County, with 15 cases from 31.

A total of 517,206 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,206 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,954,418 people have tested positive and 976,702 people have died.

New Mexico ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5% from the week before, with 219,630 cases reported.

With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.47% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lincoln County with 153 cases per 100,000 per week; San Miguel County with 139; and De Baca County with 114. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 319 cases; Dona Ana County, with 117 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 93. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in San Juan, San Miguel and Lincoln counties.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 86.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 12,294 vaccine doses, including 3,634 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 10,599 vaccine doses, including 3,433 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,818,694 total doses.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 312

The week before that: 333

Four weeks ago: 495

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 39,713

The week before that: 41,915

Four weeks ago: 66,508

Hospitals in three states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in six states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 16 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.