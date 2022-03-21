San Juan County's COVID-19 cases drop 50.8%; New Mexico cases decline by 45.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,007 new cases. That's down 45.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,853 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

San Juan County reported 59 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 120 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,492 cases and 735 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 358 cases from 503 a week earlier; in Dona Ana County, with 110 cases from 177; and in Cibola County, with 22 cases from 84.

New Mexico ranked 29th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 12.9% from the week before, with 209,244 cases reported.

In New Mexico, 95 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 78 people were reported dead.

A total of 516,171 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,145 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,734,788 people have tested positive and 971,162 people have died.

With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.48% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 86.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Tuesday, New Mexico reported administering another 12,195 vaccine doses, including 3,452 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 15,124 vaccine doses, including 4,232 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,797,556 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 89 cases per 100,000 per week; Cibola County with 82; and Rio Arriba County with 80. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 358 cases; Santa Fe County, with 116 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 110.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Friday, March 18.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 329

The week before that: 358

Four weeks ago: 597

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 42,952

The week before that: 50,548

Four weeks ago: 87,325

Hospitals in two states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in four states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in five states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

