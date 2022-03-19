Deputies arrest man with replica gun in Chokecherry Canyon area

FARMINGTON – Traffic was briefly diverted on part of Piñon Hills Boulevard the morning of March 19 after reports of a distressed man with a gun in the area of Chokecherry Canyon brought a response from local law enforcement officers.

“A call came in at 9:53 a.m. about an upset individual with a firearm in Chokecherry Canyon Glade area, later identified as Joshua Guillen,” said San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristi Hughes via email.

Hughes said the man fled when deputies arrived on scene but eventually complied with deputies they deputies made contact with him.

“He was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting/evading,” Hughes said. She said he had with him with a replica firearm “and there was no evidence that shots were fired.”

Traffic was diverted away from the Glade Recreation Area and Piñon Hills Boulevard between Dustin Avenue and 30th Street that morning while the incident was resolved, according to the Farmington Police Department Facebook page.

This story will be updated if more information is released.

