San Juan County's COVID cases fall 49.8%; New Mexico cases drop by 26.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — San Juan County saw a big drop in new COVID-19 cases last week — 49.8% compared to the previous week — declining at almost twice the rate as New Mexico's statewide decline in new infections.

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,853 new cases. That's down 26.7% from the previous week's tally of 2,528 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 120 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 239 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,433 cases and 731 deaths.

New Mexico ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis.

More:Vaccinated and test positive? What to know about omicron, COVID for this holiday season.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 23 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 503 cases from 749 a week earlier; in San Juan County, with 120 cases from 239; and in McKinley County, with 89 cases from 157.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 239,094 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.78% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

In New Mexico, 78 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 69 people were reported dead.

A total of 515,164 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,050 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,523,228 people have tested positive and 967,720 people have died.

Vaccination rates stay higher than average

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 86.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 12,186 vaccine doses, including 3,377 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 19,683 vaccine doses, including 5,479 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,795,801 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harding County with 480 cases per 100,000 per week; Cibola County with 315; and Hidalgo County with 214. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 503 cases; Dona Ana County, with 177 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 177. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cibola, Torrance and Quay counties.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 369

The week before that: 394

Four weeks ago: 699

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,226

The week before that: 56,780

Four weeks ago: 105,668

Hospitals in one state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in six states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.