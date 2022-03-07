San Juan County's COVID-19 cases fall 18.4%; New Mexico's drop 26.9%

Mike Stucka

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,528 new cases. That's down 26.9% from the previous week's tally of 3,460 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 30.4% from the week before, with 323,600 cases reported.

With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.78% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 239 cases and six deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 293 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,313 cases and 723 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 24 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 749 cases from 1,010 a week earlier; in Dona Ana County, with 222 cases from 371; and in Sandoval County, with 193 cases from 287.

In New Mexico, 69 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 128 people were reported dead.

A total of 513,311 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,972 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,271,466 people have tested positive and 958,621 people have died.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 86.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 19,683 vaccine doses, including 5,479 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 21,057 vaccine doses, including 6,707 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,783,615 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harding County with 480 cases per 100,000 per week; McKinley County with 220; and Mora County with 199. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 749 cases; San Juan County, with 239 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 222. Weekly case counts rose in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Rio Arriba, Lea and Otero counties.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 6.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 445

The week before that: 495

Four weeks ago: 889

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,950

The week before that: 66,535

Four weeks ago: 131,215

Hospitals in one state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in seven states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

