San Juan County's COVID cases fall 22.6%; New Mexico cases decrease by 37.1%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,807 new cases. That's down 37.1% from the previous week's tally of 10,815 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 625 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 808 cases and 10 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,781 cases and 711 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Dona Ana County, with 654 cases from 1,677 a week earlier; in Bernalillo County, with 2,209 cases from 3,093; and in Otero County, with 145 cases from 426.

New Mexico vaccine rate above national average

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 42% from the week before, with 722,053 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.94% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 85.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Saturday, New Mexico reported administering another 36,739 vaccine doses, including 7,693 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 43,938 vaccine doses, including 12,360 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,742,875 total doses.

San Juan County among outbreak areas

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca County with 801 cases per 100,000 per week; Hidalgo County with 524; and Cibola County with 506. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 2,209 cases; Dona Ana County, with 654 cases; and San Juan County, with 625.

In New Mexico, 117 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 123 people were reported dead.

A total of 507,323 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,775 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,479,134 people have tested positive and 935,335 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 20.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 528

The week before that: 699

Four weeks ago: 1,006

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 83,365

The week before that: 105,697

Four weeks ago: 183,913

Hospitals in zero states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in one state had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in zero states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.