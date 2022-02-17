New Mexico reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases in state on Wednesday
18 more COVID-19 deaths announced, 7-Day test positivity rate dips to 14.1%
FARMINGTON – The New Mexico Department of Public Health reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The state’s daily news release also reported 18 more deaths across the state, none of them in San Juan County.
The state has counted 505,359 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 6,729 deaths.
San Juan County has reported 39,627 cases, adding 105 new cases on Wednesday. It has recorded 710 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state’s 7-day test positivity rate dipped to 14.1%, continuing a steady and incremental decline. That rate was 17.9% on Feb. 11 and 14.8% on Feb. 15.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, there were 446 people who were hospitalized in New Mexico due to COVID-19 infections. There were 460 people hospitalized on Tuesday and 403 on Monday.
"As of today, there are 405,383 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health," the news release said.
The Department of Health reported at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities in San Juan County:
- Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
- Bridge Of Farmington
- Lifecare Farmington
- San Juan Center
The state Department of Health listed the most recent cases:
- 308 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 29 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 122 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 24 new cases in Eddy County
- 29 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 50 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 32 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 90 new cases in Sandoval County
- 105 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 43 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
The top 10 New Mexico ZIP Codes with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, were:
- 87121 - 47
- 88001 - 43
- 87124 - 38
- 87120 - 36
- 87401 - 35
- 87114 - 34
- 87105 - 28
- 87112 - 28
- 87144 - 27
- 88030 - 23
Below is a county-by-county list of where New Mexico’s 505,359 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic:
- Bernalillo County: 142,834
- Catron County: 399
- Chaves County: 21,138
- Cibola County: 6,701
- Colfax County: 2,346
- Curry County: 12,332
- De Baca County: 560
- Doña Ana County: 61,486
- Eddy County: 16,808
- Grant County: 6,391
- Guadalupe County: 1,060
- Harding County: 74
- Hidalgo County: 1,049
- Lea County: 19,004
- Lincoln County: 5,081
- Los Alamos County: 2,569
- Luna County: 6,558
- McKinley County: 25,168
- Mora County: 731
- Otero County: 13,072
- Quay County: 1,956
- Rio Arriba County: 9,607
- Roosevelt County: 4,914
- Sandoval County: 32,431
- San Juan County: 39,627
- San Miguel County: 5,522
- Santa Fe County: 27,196
- Sierra County: 1,984
- Socorro County: 3,723
- Taos County: 5,165
- Torrance County: 2,604
- Union County: 757
- Valencia County: 18,033
