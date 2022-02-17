New Mexico reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases in state on Wednesday

FARMINGTON – The New Mexico Department of Public Health reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The state’s daily news release also reported 18 more deaths across the state, none of them in San Juan County.

The state has counted 505,359 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 6,729 deaths.

San Juan County has reported 39,627 cases, adding 105 new cases on Wednesday. It has recorded 710 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state’s 7-day test positivity rate dipped to 14.1%, continuing a steady and incremental decline. That rate was 17.9% on Feb. 11 and 14.8% on Feb. 15.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, there were 446 people who were hospitalized in New Mexico due to COVID-19 infections. There were 460 people hospitalized on Tuesday and 403 on Monday.

"As of today, there are 405,383 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health," the news release said.

The Department of Health reported at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities in San Juan County:

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Bridge Of Farmington

Lifecare Farmington

San Juan Center

The state Department of Health listed the most recent cases:

308 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

29 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

21 new cases in Curry County

122 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

29 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

43 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The top 10 New Mexico ZIP Codes with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, were:

87121 - 47 88001 - 43 87124 - 38 87120 - 36 87401 - 35 87114 - 34 87105 - 28 87112 - 28 87144 - 27 88030 - 23

Below is a county-by-county list of where New Mexico’s 505,359 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic:

Bernalillo County: 142,834

Catron County: 399

Chaves County: 21,138

Cibola County: 6,701

Colfax County: 2,346

Curry County: 12,332

De Baca County: 560

Doña Ana County: 61,486

Eddy County: 16,808

Grant County: 6,391

Guadalupe County: 1,060

Harding County: 74

Hidalgo County: 1,049

Lea County: 19,004

Lincoln County: 5,081

Los Alamos County: 2,569

Luna County: 6,558

McKinley County: 25,168

Mora County: 731

Otero County: 13,072

Quay County: 1,956

Rio Arriba County: 9,607

Roosevelt County: 4,914

Sandoval County: 32,431

San Juan County: 39,627

San Miguel County: 5,522

Santa Fe County: 27,196

Sierra County: 1,984

Socorro County: 3,723

Taos County: 5,165

Torrance County: 2,604

Union County: 757

Valencia County: 18,033

