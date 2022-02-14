San Juan County's COVID-19 cases fall 56.8%; New Mexico cases plummet 43.6%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,815 new cases. That's down 43.6% from the previous week's tally of 19,188 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 41.5% from the week before, with 1,217,001 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.89% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, no states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 808 cases and 10 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,871 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,156 cases and 707 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 3,093 cases from 4,664 a week earlier; in San Juan County, with 808 cases from 1,871; and in Dona Ana County, with 1,677 cases from 2,723.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 85.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 48,805 vaccine doses, including 13,823 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 9,854 vaccine doses, including 3,422 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,711,003 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca County with 915 cases per 100,000 per week; Roosevelt County with 843; and Dona Ana County with 769. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 3,093 cases; Dona Ana County, with 1,677 cases; and Sandoval County, with 847.

In New Mexico, 123 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 118 people were reported dead.

A total of 500,516 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,658 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 77,739,880 people have tested positive and 919,696 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 748

The week before that: 885

Four weeks ago: 825

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 110,378

The week before that: 131,189

Four weeks ago: 197,960

No hospitals in any state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. No reported admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

