San Juan County's new COVID-19 cases flat; New Mexico cases plummet 16.5%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 32,579 new cases. That's down 16.5% from the previous week's tally of 38,995 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 30.3% from the week before, with 3,451,287 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.94% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 2,466 cases and 13 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 2,506 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 36,477 cases and 689 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 8,732 cases from 10,778 a week earlier; in Santa Fe County, with 1,891 cases from 2,899; and in Dona Ana County, with 4,484 cases from 5,216.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 45,380 vaccine doses, including 15,017 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 55,153 vaccine doses, including 30,695 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,652,344 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in McKinley County with 2,605 cases per 100,000 per week; Cibola County with 2,066; and Dona Ana County with 2,055. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 8,732 cases; Dona Ana County, with 4,484 cases; and San Juan County, with 2,466. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Valencia, McKinley and Luna counties.

In New Mexico, 158 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 114 people were reported dead.

A total of 470,513 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,417 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 74,333,001 people have tested positive and 884,260 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 30.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 766

The week before that: 1,006

Four weeks ago: 525

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 170,411

The week before that: 183,931

Four weeks ago: 147,900

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 18 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.