San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for January 2022

The Daily Times staff

Welcome to the January edition of the Farmington Daily Times' daily COVID-19 news and stats blog. Daily updates are below, short news items are on top.

The San Juan County Public Health Office will hold clinics to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots in January.

To register for these or other events, go to vaccinenm.org. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.

Parents can use the website to schedule appointments for their dependents by logging into the parent profile. They also need to approve the electronic consent before arriving to the clinic site.

Clinics will take place at the San Juan County Public Health Office, 355 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington, and on the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 (all ages), 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 59% of people fully vaccinated

More: Inside these walls: An ICU doctor describes the enormity of challenges faced amid pandemic

Flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine are available on the Navajo Nation through Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

A new release by the hospital explained that flu shots are available for Indian Health Service beneficiaries ages 3 and older while first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available for IHS beneficiaries ages 5 and older.

COVID-19 booster shots are available to individuals ages 16 and older who completed the primary, two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

"At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17," the news release states.

Here's the vaccination clinic schedule:

Sunday, Jan. 2, Shiprock High School, noon – 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3, Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter in Sanostee, 10 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, Jan. 4, Upper Fruitland Chapter, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, Tooh Haltsooí Chapter in Sheep Springs, 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Jan. 5, Naschitti Elementary School, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, Eva B. Stokely Elementary School in Shiprock, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7, Tsé Daa K'aan Chapter in Hogback, 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, Jan. 7, Nizhoni Elementary School in Shiprock, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The complete schedule for January is posted on the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page.

COVID-19 Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

1-855-600-3453 Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

1-833-551-0518 Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19 Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 1-928-871-7014

1-928-871-7014 State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Note: The New Mexico Department of Health no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekends, so counts released on Mondays will contain figures for a three-day reporting period.

Updates for Monday, Jan. 3

11:30 p.m.: The Navajo Nation reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday, but tribal health officials say the first case of the omicron variant has been detected, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the Navajo Nation to 41,657 since the pandemic began.

The death roll remains at 1,590.

“The first known case of the omicron variant has been found here on the Navajo Nation,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday. “This is not a time to panic, but we must step up our efforts to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this new variant in our communities.

“Health officials recommend wearing two masks in public due to how quickly the omicron variant has spread in other parts of the world. In many parts of the country, more and more health care workers are having to isolate due to the spread of the omicron variant,” Nez added.

The first known case of the Omicron variant came from a sample collected from mid-December 2021 from the Utah Navajo Health System, according to the Navajo Epidemiology Center, which is working under the Navajo Department of Health, the news release stated.

“Additional information will be forthcoming as more is learned,” the release said.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

• Chinle Service Unit: 7,486

• Crownpoint Service Unit: 3,944

• Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 4,818

• Gallup Service Unit: 6,791

• Kayenta Service Unit: 3,556

• Shiprock Service Unit: 7,417

• Tuba City Service Unit: 5,167

• Winslow Service Unit: 2,456

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The 42 communities noted in the Health Advisory Notice from the Navajo Department of Health due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 are:

Bird Springs

Black Mesa

Bread Springs

Cameron

Casamero Lake

Chichiltah

Chinle

Churchrock

Crownpoint

Ganado

Houck

Indian Wells

Iyanbito

Kaibeto

Kayenta

Leupp

Low Mountain

Lukachukai

Manuelito

Many Farms

Mexican Springs

Naschitti

Pinedale

Pinon

Rock Point

Rock Springs

Sheepsprings

Shiprock

Shonto

Smith Lake

St. Michaels

Tachee/Blue Gap

Thoreau

Tohajiilee

Tohatchi

Tsaile/Wheatfields

Tselani/Cottonwood

Tuba City

Twin Lakes

Two Grey Hills

Upper Fruitland

White Cone

— A staff and wire report

5:31 p.m.: The state hasn't been reporting statistics over the holiday weekend, so this report covers four days.

The state reported 7,313 new cases of COVID-19 over a four-day reporting period ending Jan. 3, an average of just over 1,828 cases per day across New Mexico.

New Mexico Department of Health officials also announced 11 more deaths, two of those recent, in a report that covered statistics compiled over a holiday weekend reporting period that began on Friday, Dec. 31.

The pandemic has so far claimed 5,866 people in New Mexico, 653 of them San Juan County residents.

Totals statewide reached 357,480 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, 28,697 of them in San Juan County.

There were 281 new cases reported in San Juan County over the four-day period and no new deaths.

The 7-Day statewide test positivity rate was 17.9% for the period between Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3.

There were 472 people hospitalized in New Mexico due to COVID-19 infections on Monday.

“As of today, there are 311,304 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health,” the news release said.

The state reported at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities in San Juan County:

• The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

• Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

• Life Care Farmington

The 11 COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday included two recent deaths:

• A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who resided at the Blue Horizon Assisted Living Facility.

• A man in his 30s from Valencia County who had been hospitalized.

Nine other deaths reported Monday happened more than 30 days before:

• A man in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

• A man in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

• A woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was resided at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

• A woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

• A man in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

• A woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

• A man in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

• A man in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

• A woman in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state listed the most recent cases by county:

• 2469 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 10 new cases in Catron County

• 281 new cases in Chaves County

• 49 new cases in Cibola County

• 32 new cases in Colfax County

• 131 new cases in Curry County

• 9 new cases in De Baca County

• 950 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 100 new cases in Eddy County

• 131 new cases in Grant County

• 1 new case in Guadalupe County

• 18 new cases in Hidalgo County

• 213 new cases in Lea County

• 71 new cases in Lincoln County

• 92 new cases in Los Alamos County

• 60 new cases in Luna County

• 195 new cases in McKinley County

• 13 new cases in Mora County

• 154 new cases in Otero County

• 11 new cases in Quay County

• 168 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 29 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 510 new cases in Sandoval County

• 281 new cases in San Juan County

• 87 new cases in San Miguel County

• 690 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 25 new cases in Sierra County

• 37 new cases in Socorro County

• 87 new cases in Taos County

• 32 new cases in Torrance County

• 10 new cases in Union County

• 335 new cases in Valencia County

• 29 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

• 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico

Below is a list by county of New Mexico’s 357,480 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began:

• Bernalillo County: 101,180

• Catron County: 299

• Chaves County: 15,694

• Cibola County: 4,497

• Colfax County: 1,763

• Curry County: 9,129

• De Baca County: 409

• Doña Ana County: 41,760

• Eddy County: 12,711

• Grant County: 4,500

• Guadalupe County: 707

• Harding County: 58

• Hidalgo County: 726

• Lea County: 15,076

• Lincoln County: 3,786

• Los Alamos County: 1,126

• Luna County: 4,967

• McKinley County: 17,732

• Mora County: 485

• Otero County: 9,298

• Quay County: 1,590

• Rio Arriba County: 6,499

• Roosevelt County: 3,538

• Sandoval County: 21,701

• San Juan County: 28,697

• San Miguel County: 3,517

• Santa Fe County: 17,612

• Sierra County: 1,518

• Socorro County: 2,598

• Taos County: 3,375

• Torrance County: 1,936

• Union County: 544

• Valencia County: 13,033