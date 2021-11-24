Festival of Trees in Farmington returns with live events in December

FARMINGTON — The Festival of Trees will return to Downtown Farmington next month when festively-decorated trees go up in Main Street windows.

People can go online to sign up for a raffle to be held on Dec. 12 and get tickets to the festival's events.

The trees will be up in time for the annual Christmas Parade through Downtown along Main Street at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Unlike last year, when the only event was a virtual storytelling event, festival activities are back in person this year.

Staff at the not-for-profit Presbyterian Medical Services organize this annual fundraiser, which usually took place inside the Farmington Civic Center. Last year the event moved to the current format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All proceeds raised from the event stay in San Juan County and go directly to the programs providing service to community members," the organization said.

This year there are several activities to mark the 2021 Festival of Trees:

On Dec. 3, the Focus on Farmington Coffee event takes place inside Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St., in Farmington.

"Have a cup of coffee, network and learn about how Presbyterian Medical Services has been serving our community for over 51 years," the organization’s announcement said.

Organizers said the free event runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Souvenir mugs may be purchased, and they come with "a chance to win 100 raffle tickets for the drawing of one of our beautiful trees/wreaths/holiday decor."

The Teddy Bear Story Time returns Dec. 9 at Inspired Moments, 310 W. Main St. featuring treats and holiday stories.

Organizer Carrie Wiedmeyer-Olson said last year the story time was the only event hosted by the festival, and due to the pandemic it was online. This year it’s live, and tickets are still available, she said.

"With the purchase of a ticket, a handmade teddy bear and book will be included," the event website states. "Only 200 tickets will be sold."

The cost is $5 per ticket. There are two showings, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

There’s a new addition – a horse-drawn ride around Downtown – that Olson said she’s pretty excited about. Unfortunately, the tickets were almost all sold out on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Family Night Santa and Sleigh Ride event happens Dec. 11 at Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Olson said they’re being pretty broad in their description of a "sleigh," but the decorated wagon holds 10 people, and she said the ride will be fun.

The event website promises "a magical ride around the downtown area. Drink cocoa while you enjoy the lights and trees, participate in Santa's Reindeer Scavenger Hunt and visit with Santa."

Organizers said would-be participants should move fast and check ticket availability for the $5 Sleigh Ride tickets at https://www.pmsfestivaloftrees.com/.

That’s the same website that on Dec. 12 will host the Live Virtual Drawing event at 5 p.m. when trees will be raffled off.

For those who want to participate virtually, last year’s story reading by Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett is available online on the organization’s website, Olson said.

