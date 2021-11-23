Calendar of events

Brown Bag Birding: 12 p.m. - 1: p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, Riverside Nature Center, Animas Park. Bring your lunch and join the Nature Center staff and volunteers in the observation room to watch wildlife as they eat overlooking the wetlands. Free. Call 505-599-1422 for more information.

Trivia at Traegers: The event is in the Upstairs Lounge, every Wednesday. The lounge opens at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early to register your team. The cost is $10 per team of 4. Must be 21 years of age, or older. The bar is located at 5170 College Boulevard #106 in Farmington.

Bull Riding: The Casper Baca's Annual Bull Riding Extraordinaire event is at McGee Park at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 22. To enter call 505-240-0726. Admission is $25 adult and $15 child ages 7-12/senior at the door, $22 adult and $12 child ages 7-12/senior in advance at Bootbarn or Northern Edge Casino. Children under 6are free.

Live music at SunRay Park & Casino: The Stillwater Band plays Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, 39 Road 5568 Farmington, from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. No cover charge.

Free movie: Bundle up and come to the Pocket Park at 102 W. Main in Farmington by Lloyd's Carpet at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 for a showing of the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” BYOHC (Bring your own hot chocolate, it may be a bit brisk out there. And a blanket.)

Book signing: Author Rhenna St Clair will be at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Call 505-327-4647 or more details.

Grapevine Art: Make big, beautiful wreaths and other sculptures from grapevine trimming to decorate your house or for the xeriscape garden at Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park in Farmington. From 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Riverside Nature Center. Free. Call 505-599-1422 for more information.

Small Business Saturday/Holiday Walk: The tradition returns on Main Street on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Go to Small Business Saturday and the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Farmington for the local shopping experience.

Festival of Trees: On Dec. 2 Downtown businesses along Main Street in Farmington will display decorated trees. Part of Beautifully decorated trees Enter the online raffle for a chance to win Dec. 12 at https://www.facebook.com/PMSFestivalofTrees and at https://www.pmsfestivaloftrees.com/.The tree raffle drawing begins at 5 p.m.

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: A tree lighting will take place Dec. 2 at the Farmington Civic Center at 5 p.m. and a festive parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Farmington. The route is from Wall Street to Auburn. The judging platform will be at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard. Bundle up!

Have something to add? Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

