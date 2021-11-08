San Juan County's COVID cases up 25.5%; New Mexico cases surge 19.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 19.2% as 7,533 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,318 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 2.8% from the week before, with 503,769 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 1.5% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 1,160 cases. a 25.5% increase over last week, and six deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 924 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,983 cases and 562 deaths.

More:Farmington hospital to get 70 additional caregivers to help with 88 COVID-19 patients

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca County with 1,545 cases per 100,000 per week; Grant County with 1,030; and San Juan County with 936. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,808 cases; San Juan County, with 1,160 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 945. Weekly case counts rose in 22 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Dona Ana and San Juan counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New Mexico ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 72.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 67.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 85,851 vaccine doses, including 19,114 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered -139,127 vaccine doses, including -76,296 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,897,650 total doses.

'Greatest surge ever':Hospital ER doctor warns of increase in COVID-19 numbers

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 10 counties, with the best declines in Lea County, with 99 cases from 128 a week earlier; in Eddy County, with 143 cases from 152; and in Quay County, with 20 cases from 28.

In New Mexico, 64 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 62 people were reported dead.

A total of 282,742 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,113 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 46,487,791 people have tested positive and 754,429 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 584

The week before that: 528

Four weeks ago: 422

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 69,049

The week before that: 69,531

Four weeks ago: 84,705

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.