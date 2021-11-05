Former radio personality Scott Hoffmann dies at 56

FARMINGTON — Longtime local radio personality Scott Hoffmann, also known as Adam Savage, passed away peacefully at his home in Farmington, Tuesday, Oct. 26, after dealing with years of declining health, according to family and loved ones. Hoffmann was 56 years old.

Hoffmann, who worked in radio more than 35 years, was born in Dubuque, Iowa and arrived on the local radio scene in 1993 after having previously worked at stations in the Midwest, primarily in Wisconsin.

Hoffmann worked as program director and on-air talent for classic rock, active rock and adult hit music stations, including 96.9 FM KDAG and 92.9 FM KRWN.

Former operations manager of KDAG Dan Kelley recalled hiring Hoffmann away from KRWN in 2001 after a very public and months-long battle over ratings on the radio dial.

"It was a war between the stations, but it was also because I respected his talent so much," Kelley said this week. "He was the big catch for us and to get him to come to our station was a huge move."

Among his many on-air moments was one in particular in March, 1994 when working as morning-show host for KISZ 92.1 FM. Hoffmann played the song "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" by REM on a running loop for more than 24 hours straight in order to promote a format change from country music to alternative rock.

Hoffmann spent nearly 20 years on KDAG, working for both Clear Channel Radio and IHeartMedia before corporate layoffs forced his midday show off the air on Jan. 14, 2020.

"He meant so much to so many of us who ever listened to a radio in this town growing up," said Allen Neves, longtime San Juan County resident. "He was the only option for a rock station in a town that was full of country stations. And he made you laugh, which was such a big part of my day."

In addition to his on-air roles, Hoffmann also was instrumental in the creation and implementation of live charitable events, including the annual T's for Turkeys event, a collaborative project between IHeartMedia stations and the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

"He (Hoffmann) was a vital part of starting and overseeing those events," said Dave Schaefer, former operations manager and senior vice president of programming at IHeartMedia in Farmington. "He had such a big heart, especially for those who were in need or less fortunate."

Hoffmann was also deeply involved in the live theater community, appearing on stage in a multitude of productions representing both Theater Ensemble Arts and San Juan College. His work in musicals and plays such as Man of La Mancha (1998), Urinetown (2008) and As You Like It (2010) were on display at the Henderson Fine Arts Center as well as the Totah Theater.

Hoffmann is preceded in death by his mother Betty and father Emil. He is survived by his brothers Jeff and Steve and sister Julie, son Kelly and daughter-in-law Nicole Launspach, as well as his fiancé Carrie Thomas and his cats Greg and Kaiju.

Hoffmann's family have requested any tributes or dedications be directed to any of several charitable organizations, namely the Farmington Animal Shelter, the local PATH homeless shelter and the local Salvation Army.

