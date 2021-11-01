San Juan County reported 924 new COVID-19 cases last week; New Mexico cases surge 23%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON -- New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 23% as 6,318 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,136 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.3% from the week before, with 506,884 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 1.25% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 924 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 891 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 21,823 cases and 556 deaths.

In New Mexico, 62 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 57 people were reported dead.

A total of 275,209 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,049 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,970,785 people have tested positive and 745,832 people have died.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 1,019 cases per 100,000 per week; San Juan County with 745; and De Baca County with 744. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,490 cases; San Juan County, with 924 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 689. Weekly case counts rose in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Dona Ana and Grant counties.

New Mexico ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 72% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,811,799 total doses.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in Torrance County, with 23 cases from 46 a week earlier; in Lincoln County, with 92 cases from 106; and in Los Alamos County, with 11 cases from 25.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 521

The week before that: 484

Four weeks ago: 405

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 71,202

The week before that: 72,741

Four weeks ago: 90,367

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.