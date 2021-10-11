San Juan County's COVID cases up 50.6%; New Mexico cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 5,128 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 5,027 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 774 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 514 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,347 cases and 537 deaths.

New Mexico ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 12.6% from the week before, with 656,699 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.78% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 12 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

In New Mexico, 57 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 63 people were were reported dead.

A total of 258,943 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,869 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 44,339,747 people have tested positive and 713,227 people have died.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harding County with 2,880 cases per 100,000 per week; San Juan County with 624; and Mora County with 553. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,228 cases; San Juan County, with 774 cases; and Sandoval County, with 314. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in San Juan, Otero and McKinley counties.

New Mexico vaccination rate

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 73.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 65.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, New Mexico reported administering another 43,235 vaccine doses, including 10,749 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 40,394 vaccine doses, including 13,627 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,829,283 total doses.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 1,228 cases from 1,396 a week earlier; in Lea County, with 180 cases from 290; and in Curry County, with 69 cases from 137.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 410

The week before that: 413

Four weeks ago: 455

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 86,965

The week before that: 90,378

Four weeks ago: 120,803

