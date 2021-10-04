Big jump: San Juan County's COVID-19 cases up 92.5% last week; New Mexico cases surge 23.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.6% as 5,027 cases were reported. The previous week saw 4,068 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Case numbers in San Juan County skyrocketed last week compared to the week before, even as large scale clinics were announced as part of a state effort to increase vaccination rates and administer booster shots to qualifying individuals.

San Juan County reported 514 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 267 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 18,573 cases and 534 deaths.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,396 cases; San Juan County, with 514 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 319. Weekly case counts rose in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, San Juan and McKinley counties.

New Mexico ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in seven counties, with the best declines in Guadalupe County, with 7 cases from 17 a week earlier; in Quay County, with 47 cases from 56; and in Otero County, with 179 cases from 184.

In New Mexico, 63 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 74 people were were reported dead.

A total of 253,815 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,812 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 43,683,048 people have tested positive and 701,169 people have died.

Cases declined nationally

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10.3% from the week before, with 751,187 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.67% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 14 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mora County with 664 cases per 100,000 per week; Quay County with 569; and Lincoln County with 455. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

State a leader in vaccination rates

The state health department through the San Juan County Public Health Office held the first local large-scale vaccination clinic the morning of Oct. 1. Other two clinics they announced will be:

• McGee Park Convention Center on Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Farmington Recreation Center on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A third shot is available for people who are either immunocompromised, who are 65 and older or are 50 and older with underlying medical conditions. People can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.

First and second doses will be administered during the events as well.

New Mexico ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 72.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, New Mexico reported administering another 40,394 vaccine doses, including 13,627 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 26,490 vaccine doses, including 9,326 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,786,048 total doses.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 441

The week before that: 379

Four weeks ago: 546

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,489

The week before that: 100,026

Four weeks ago: 126,488

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. Local information was added by The Daily Times staff. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.